Monday, July 25th 2022, 9:07 pm

By: News On 6

Cox Communications and Tulsa Community College are opening applications for the new "Small Business Leadership Academy" in September.

The academy is accepting 20 small business applicants who will go through the 10-week program.

The program is gearing towards minority, veteran, women, and Native American-owned businesses as well as businesses owned by people with disabilities.

The application deadline is August 15th. You can apply at TulsaCC.edu.