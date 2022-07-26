2 Missing Children Found Safe, Tulsa Police Say

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 12:09 pm

Breaking News Update 7/26/22 10:15 a.m.:

Tulsa Police say two missing juveniles were found safe on Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

According to police, the children were dropped off at a restaurant and police found them in a nearby neighborhood. Officers say the children are unharmed and have been placed with family members. No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

Tulsa Police need your help to find two missing and endangered kids. They left home Monday morning with their father's keys and gun.

Police started their investigation when they were called to the Bandon Trails Apartment complex near 91st and Lewis just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Officer Danny Bean with the Tulsa Police Department said 13-year-old Elijah Doakes and his nine-year-old stepbrother Jeremiah Hall likely ran away a few hours earlier, around 4:00 a.m.

"The concern is with the younger one, and the pistol and the car keys," he said.

Police said although the car keys are missing, the car itself was never taken.

Bean said the missing gun makes this case even more serious.

"It gets more concerning the more you think about it. Again, we can't speculate anything about what's going to happen. But you know possession of that firearm might put him and potentially the little brother in a dangerous situation they don't want to be in necessarily," he said.

Police said the boys were seen at a QuikTrip near 51st and Lewis where investigators pulled the security video.

Officer Bean said a man and three women drove up in a white Dodge SUV and bought the boys snacks before heading north on Lewis.

Police said the boys were last spotted 20 minutes later in the SUV with the adults at 15th and Lewis.

"Whether they knew them, or whether those people were just being nice to them we don't know, but we would like to find out," he said.

Police describe Elijah Doakes as 5'2" 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing camo shorts and a white tank top and a black bag.

His stepbrother Jeremiah Hall is described as 4'2" 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and black shorts.

If you know where they are, call the police.