Summer Heat Sticks Around

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 5:18 am

Heat advisories and warnings are in effect across the state as the summer heat continues.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with afternoon highs from 105 to 110. We’ll have the metro set for 107. Excessive heat warnings will once again be required today, with heat advisories Wednesday before the much-advertised cold front arrives Thursday bringing some relief from the heat followed by rain and storm chances for part of the area. Wednesday remains hot area wide. Thursday’s temps will still be near 100 across southeastern OK, but locations northward will see highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few showers and storms will be possible with the initial surge of the front Wednesday into Thursday, but higher probabilities arrive Friday through the weekend. The mid-level ridge of high pressure is set to return during the first week of August and should bring more triple digits based on climate and pattern recognition. There is an outside chance the ridge center remains to our west for most of next week, but we’ll favor this feature centering over the plains with the return of hot weather.

Temps for the 2nd half of the week into the weekend haven’t changed much from yesterday’s post.

Temps during this not as hot period will be advertised as below normal readings, with afternoon highs in the 80s beginning Friday through Sunday. The potential for rain and cloud impacts may keep some spots in the lower 80s at times during these periods.

Before the system nears, extremely hot weather is likely today. Additionally, breezy southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph combined with drying vegetation and worsening drought conditions will support a rapid wildfire spread. Red Flag warnings will more than likely be issued by the National Weather Service for part of the area. Regardless, please avoid any activity that may spark-off a fire.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

