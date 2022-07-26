Berryhill Community Comes Together To Support Wrestler Fighting Cancer

Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 7:21 am

By: News On 6

Wrestling teams in Berryhill and Sand Springs, alongside the community, are rallying together to help a former Berryhill and OSU wrestler.

Jonce Blaylock is battling an aggressive form of cancer and getting treatment for a desmoplastic small round cell tumor. Work is underway to raise money for him as he fights this battle. Blaylock’s supporters have raised $4,500 dollars to help him pay for his treatment by selling t-shirts.

They are working to raise even more money by holding the “Blaylock’s Battle Golf Fundraiser” on Friday.

Kelly Smith, a former coach at Sand Springs says Jonce represents so much to the Oklahoma wrestling community. He’s hoping more people step up to help him during one of the most difficult moments of his life.

“I would imagine there is not a single young man in Berryhill that wouldn’t look up to Jonce. He’s been at the top whatever percent of division 1 athletes that get to go wrestle for their home state university. Not just that, the academic side of it what a great young man the kid is for people in other communities to reach out," said Foremer coach Kelly Smith.

"Many of the have said they will help any way we can. Obviously we’ve all had family members or people or loved ones we know that have had struggles. I was really excited they allowed us to go ahead and run with this and to just hopefully take some of the stress off Mom, Dad, and Jonce. That’s all we are trying to do here."

Canyons at Black Jack Ridge in Sand Springs is where the golf benefit will be held on Friday. Tickets are still available for purchase. The event will also feature prizes and a live auction.

The goal is to raise around $30,000 for Blaylock’s treatment.

Click Here to sign up for the tournament for Jonce.