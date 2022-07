Tuesday, July 26th 2022, 3:56 pm

By: News On 6

It's been nearly a year since the U.S. withdrew all of its troops from Afghanistan.

As the Taliban now has full control of the country several refugees have fled with many of them coming to Oklahoma to try and make a new home for themselves. Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma have been working with refugees to help them settle in.

Kevin Sartorius joined News On 6 to reflect on this past year and look ahead to how the community can continue to support refugees living in Oklahoma.