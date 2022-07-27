OSDH: 8 Monkeypox Cases Confirmed In Oklahoma

Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 7:41 am

By: News 9, News On 6

The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that the number of monkeypox cases in Oklahoma has risen to eight.

Currently, six cases have been confirmed in central Oklahoma and two cases in northeast Oklahoma.

The OSDH confirmed the number to News 9 Reporter Storme Jones.

According to the OSDH, monkeypox symptoms may include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. An individual infected with monkeypox will also present "firm, deep-seated, and well-circumscribed lesions."





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.