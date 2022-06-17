OSDH Identifies 2nd Probable Case Of Monkeypox In Oklahoma

Friday, June 17th 2022, 12:15 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has identified the second probable case of Monkeypox in the state.

According to the OSDH, the individual is currently in isolation while a case investigation and contact tracing are conducted.

The case was located in central Oklahoma resident who had recently traveled internationally to a country with confirmed cases.

Related Story: 1st Probable Case Of Monkeypox In Oklahoma Identified By OSDH

The OSDH says this case has no connection to the first case that was identified in the state and confirmed by the CDC.

Related Story: CDC Confirms 1st Case Of Monkeypox In Oklahoma