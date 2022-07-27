Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 10:42 am

By: News On 6

Watch: Wendy Moten From The Voice Discusses Her Upcoming Tulsa Performance

Oklahoma's Own Vince Gill is getting ready for a show in Tulsa, and he's bringing another talent with him.

Wendy Moten from The Voice is the opening act for Vince Gill when he comes to town in August!

Wendy joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming show.

Vince Gill and Wendy Wooten will play at the River Spirit Casino on Thursday, August 11 and at the Oklahoma City Civic Center on Friday, August 12.

