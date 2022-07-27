Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 6:29 pm

Bartlesville Elder Care Center Lends Air Conditioning Units To Those In Need

Elder Care Center in Bartlesville created the “Cool Room Project” more than a decade ago to help keep senior citizens cool during the hot summers.

The project lends air conditioning units out to those in need.

If people are unable to repair their air conditioning unit or cannot afford one, they are eligible and should call Elder Care.

Elder Care plans on lending fifteen units, and only half of them are still available.

Angie Thompson, Development Director of Elder Care, said they do not have the same funding as they did in previous years.

“In the past, we have received grants funds that have helped us fund this initiative. And if anyone would like to make a donation to the cool room project this year, they can do that, and they can call me and I’m happy to help them,” Thompson said.

Anyone who receives an air conditioning unit must return it to Elder Care by October 1st.

The phone number for Elder Care is 918-336-8500.