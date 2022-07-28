×
Burn Bans In Effect For Several Counties In Oklahoma:
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Breaking News: Silver Alert Canceled After 81-Year-Old Man Found
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
76°
Feels like 86°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, July 27th 2022, 10:52 pm
By:
Travis Meyer
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
More Like This
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and a look at what to expect for the weekend.
Friday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and a look at what to expect for the weekend.
Friday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Friday Morning Forecast for July 29, 2022 from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Friday Morning Forecast for July 29, 2022 from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
View More Stories
More Like This
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Friday and a look at what to expect for the weekend.
Friday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Friday Morning Forecast for July 29, 2022 from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Pac-12 Media Day 2022: Commissioner George Kliavkoff Blasts ‘Scared’ Big 12 As His League Explores Expansion
CBS Sports
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff found himself in one of the most unenviable jobs in sports on Friday, as he was asked at Pac-12 Media Day to answer for a conference facing its most crucial moment in its 107-year history.
Large Dayslong Fire Extinguished In Woodward County
News 9
A large fire that began burning Monday in Woodward County has been extinguished.
Police: California Burglar Forgot Keys Inside Crime Scene
Associated Press
A Northern California burglar returned to the scene of the crime this weekend after he forgot his keys inside a doughnut company’s corporate office.
Watch: Dr. Tom Harrison Looks Back On His 29-Year Legacy At Asbury Tulsa
News On 6
For 29 years, Dr. Tom Harrison has led the congregation at Asbury Tulsa but this Sunday will be his last sermon as the senior pastor.
Will Smith Posts An Apology Video For Slapping Chris Rock
Associated Press
Will Smith has again apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar telecast in a new video.
'Tokyo, OK' Anime Convention Kicks Off In Downtown Tulsa
News On 6
"Tokyo, OK" kicked off on Friday morning. The event is a conference exploring Japanese anime, pop culture and fashion.
View More Stories