Thursday, July 28th 2022, 6:51 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa County Deputy To Be Laid To Rest In Collinsville

Tulsa County Deputy Santiago Rodriguez will be laid to rest on Thursday morning in Collinsville.

Deputy Rodriguez died unexpectedly last week after a medical emergency that happened while he was off duty.

Rodriguez was a Tulsa County deputy for 14 years, he passed away at the age of 40.

