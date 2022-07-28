×
Burn Bans In Effect For Several Counties In Oklahoma:
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Breaking News: Bill Russell, NBA Great And Celtics Legend, Dies At 88
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@5:30PM
LIVE
NOW
78°
Feels like 88°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 28)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, July 28th 2022, 9:04 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 28)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 28)
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 28)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 28)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 28)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 28)
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 7 a.m. newscast for July 31, 2022 now.
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 7 a.m. newscast for July 31, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 30, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 30, 2022 now.
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 30).
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 30).
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 28)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 28)
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (July 31)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 7 a.m. newscast for July 31, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 10 p.m. newscast for July 30, 2022 now.
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (July 30).
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (July 30)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's 9 a.m. newscast for July 30, 2022 now.
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 29)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (July 29)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Bill Russell, NBA Great And Celtics Legend, Dies At 88
Associated Press
Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
Mark Hubbard Makes Surprise Hole-In-One At PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic
News On 6
Golfer Mark Hubbard was frustrated after his tee shot on the 11th hole during Friday's round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Giant 3D Dog Catches Attention In Tokyo
News On 6
A giant 3D dog appeared on digital screens in Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district, catching the attention of pedestrians as it leaped across electronic billboards to catch a frisbee.
Oklahoma’s Annual Tax Free Weekend Starts Next Week
News On 6
Oklahoma's annual tax free shopping weekend starts Friday and is running through the weekend.
Semi-Annual Tulsa Wedding Show Happening This Weekend
News On 6
The semi-annual Tulsa Wedding Show aims to make planning that special big day a little easier for brides and grooms-to-be.
Volunteer Firefighters Asking For Donations During Extreme Heat
Johnny Resendiz
Some volunteer fire departments said the extreme heat has made their job more dangerous.
View More Stories