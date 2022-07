Thursday, July 28th 2022, 5:36 pm

By: News On 6

'Fill You Up With The Bull' Ends With Gas Gift Card Giveaway At Safari Joe's

Some lucky Safari Joe's guests walked away with gas gift cards, thanks to The Bull 98.5, as part of Tige and Daniel's 'Fill You Up' grand finale giveaway!

The first 30 guests won gas gift cards with values ranging from $150 to $1,000.

Winners also received a day pass to Safari Joe's H2O waterpark.