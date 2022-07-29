Oklahoma Caring Van To Offer Back-To-School Immunizations At 'Day of Hope' Event

Friday, July 29th 2022, 7:54 am

By: News On 6

Parents are getting their kids ready to go back to school and a mobile immunization service is offering vaccinations for children.

The Oklahoma Caring Vans are preparing underserved kids for the school year by getting them up to date on their vaccines.

For many parents, it's also their first chance to vaccinate their young children.

The vans are able to serve children who are six weeks through the age of 18 who qualify for Medicaid or who are uninsured or are Native American.

On Saturday, one of the vans will be at the 'Day of Hope' event at the Owasso First Assembly from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

For more information on the Oklahoma Caring Van, or to find out where it will stop next, Click Here.