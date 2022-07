Friday, July 29th 2022, 8:02 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa firefighters battled a fire at a destroyed building near East 15th Street and South Lewis Avenue on Friday morning.

Management of the YBR Pub posted on Facebook that the bar was a total loss but that no one was injured in the fire. Currently, it is unclear how the fire started.

