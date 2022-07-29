×
Burn Bans In Effect For Several Counties In Oklahoma:
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 29)
Friday, July 29th 2022, 10:30 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 29)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (July 29)
Did You Win? Mega Millions Numbers Announced
News 9
The winning numbers for July 29, 2022 are 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and the Mega Ball is 14.
Overnight Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Green Country
Chinh Doan
Green Country finally got much-needed rain, but it came with damaging storms, strong winds and even a tornado.
Senior Advocates Say Inflation Reduction Act Could Help Cut Medicare Costs
Grant Stephens
A proposal in a US senate bill could cut costs on senior healthcare in a major way.
Tulsa Nonprofit Hosts Special Event To Connect Homeless With Resources
McKenzie Gladney
A Tulsa nonprofit is hosting a special event to connect the homeless with resources they need.
ATF Investigating More Cases After SCOTUS Ruling On Tribal Jurisdiction
Jordan Tidwell
The ATF said it is now investigating more arson and fire cases than ever because of the Supreme Court's ruling regarding tribal jurisdiction.
Oklahoma To Pause Issuing Marijuana Business Licenses For Two Years
Barry Mangold
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority plans to pause the issuance of commercial licenses for two years in accordance with a new state law.
View More Stories