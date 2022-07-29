Three Tulsa Firefighters Sue Department In Two Separate Lawsuits

Friday, July 29th 2022, 6:09 pm

Three Tulsa firefighters are suing the Fire Department in two separate lawsuits.

In the two separate cases, all the firefighters involved currently work for the department.

Captain Nick Gillespie is suing the department for emotional distress after he was fired last year.

Court records say he failed a drug test after he says he was taking medical marijuana to wean himself off opioids.

The attorney said after the firefighter's union fought for him, Gillespie got his job back along with full back pay.

"This is not about some payday for Nick Gillespie. It's, he needs to be compensated for the harm that he has received, suffered as a result of this,” attorney Joel Wohlgemuth said.

In a separate case filed in federal court, two women in the department are suing TFD for sex discrimination after they say they were retaliated against while going for promotions.

Chief of Health and Safety Greta Hurt claims after she was passed up for a promotion, she was demoted, her office was moved and she was given fewer responsibilities.

District 4 Chief Julie Lynn says she was pressured to withdraw her name from a promotion and retaliated against.

Court records show both women started working for the department in 1998.

The City of Tulsa said it does not comment on pending litigation, and News On 6 did not get a response back from the Tulsa Fire Department on Friday.