Overnight Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Green Country

Friday, July 29th 2022, 10:09 pm

Green Country finally got much-needed rain, but it came with damaging storms, strong winds and even a tornado. While thousands have their power back, others are still cleaning up.

Harold Hearod and his wife, Pam Hearod, live three miles north of McAlester. Harold built a hay barn on their property almost 30 years ago and did not expect it to be damaged in such a unique way.

“The barn was up here on the sides, and it just blowed it all back,” explained Harold. “It’s the way it is. I don’t know.”

The Hearods said during last night’s storms, lightning struck their barn and pushed it back 30 feet.

“It looked light like hit the top of it and just caved it in,” said Harold. “Scared me. I thought it tore everything up. Luckily it didn’t.”

The Hearods said the strong winds also damaged their neighbors’ property and they lost power for eight hours.

“It was hot last night,” said Pam. “There wasn’t a breath of air.”

The storms also left thousands around Green Country without power and some damage.

In Tulsa near 15th and Peoria, News On 6 saw tree damage, a downed fence and leaning power lines.

In Broken Arrow, near 81st and Evans Road, a power pole snapped, and tree debris lined some streets.

In Glenpool, the city closed Morris Park while crews work to clear debris.

Back in McAlester, the Hearods said they plan to get a new barn and are grateful to have power again.

“We don’t appreciate the AC enough, electricity, but it’s glorious when it come back on,” said Pam while laughing.

The City of Glenpool said the park will likely reopen the middle of next week, and the city will announce information on debris disposal in the next few days.