Yellow Brick Road Patrons Remember Bar After Building Catches Fire

Customers of a popular Tulsa bar are coming together after a fire destroyed the building.
Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused Yellow Brick Road pub to catch fire on Friday.
Related Story: Tulsa Pub A Total Loss After Early Morning Fire
YBR supporters said the place was just as much of a community as it was a bar.
The bartender says the owners are working with the landlord to get a plan for rebuilding.
YBR has a GoFundMe set up on it's Facebook page to help support the staff and say they promise to eventually reopen.