NCAA Football Game Mod Adds Oklahoma High School Teams, Stadiums

Saturday, July 30th 2022, 9:43 pm

By: News On 6

Oklahoma High School football is getting the video game treatment.

A pair of Oklahoma-based developers created what's called a "mod" that adds Oklahoma High School football teams and stadiums to the classic EA Sports title "NCAA Football".

Gabe Johnson, an Edmond Santa Fe grad and Thomas Burgess, of Ponca City, played high school football and always dreamed of being in a video game.

"I wanted to experience what it would be like to be in the video game. I would go home after practice and play NCAA and I always thought man if I could just be in the game that would be so cool," said Johnson.



