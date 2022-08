Sunday, July 31st 2022, 7:57 pm

By: News On 6

New Predator Movie First To Have Full Comanche Dub

A new Predator movie has a full Comanche language track.

"Prey", Hulu's new Predator prequel, is directed by a member of the Comanche Nation, Jhane Myers, and has a mostly native cast.

After filming the movie in English, the original actors recorded a dubbed version in Comanche.

"Prey" is set to premier on Hulu this Friday, August 5th.