Monday, August 1st 2022, 6:58 am

By: News On 6

Last Day To Visit Disaster Recovery Center In Tulsa County

Monday is the last day for Oklahomans to visit the joint federal and state Disaster Recovery Center in Tulsa County.

The DRC helps people impacted by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that happened back in early May.

The Bixby Community Center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for its final day of operation.

Oklahoma residents can still visit other DRC's for assistance.

To find the closest DRC to you, call the FEMA Helpline at 1(800)621-3362 or go to DisasterAssistance.gov.