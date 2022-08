Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 7:17 am

By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Throwing Cup Of Hot Coffee At TPD Officer Arrested

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of throwing a cup of stolen coffee at an officer.

According to police, employees at a gas station near I-44 and Peoria waved down an officer on Sunday and told him that Brandon Booker stole the hot drink.

The officer found Booker in the parking lot and asked him about it and that's when police say Booker threw the hot coffee at the officer.

Booker was arrested for assaulting an officer and obstruction.