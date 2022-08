Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 5:03 pm

By: News On 6

A Henryetta man drowned in Lake Eufaula.

Troopers say they found 66-year-old David Duvall's boat abandoned in the water Monday afternoon about 2 miles away from the boat ramp at Gentry Creek Park. They recovered his body Tuesday morning and say he was not wearing a life jacket.

This is the fourth drowning on Lake Eufaula in 2022.