2 Sand Springs 8th Grade Students Place 5th In Bassmaster Junior Nationals In Tennessee

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 5:38 am

By: News On 6

Two Sand Springs 8th Graders are among the best youth anglers in the nation.

The two placed fifth in the Bassmaster Junior Nationals in Tennessee, competing against 65 teams from across the country and Canada, and one of only two teams representing Oklahoma.

Caden Strawn and Drew Turner were in 53rd place after day one of the national championship last weekend, but just 30 minutes before the final weigh-in, Caden reeled in a 7-pound 13-ounce bass which moved them into the top five.

Caden's partner Drew also caught a five-pounder earlier that day which helped them lock in a fifth place finish, only two pounds away from first place.

"It was definitely an experience and I will remember it forever. It felt like I was definitely a pro. You know watching all of those pros on the big stage, I just felt something, the energy was very." said Caden.

Caden and Drew are on the Clyde Boyd Middle School fishing team and competed in the junior division this year, which is mostly 6th through 8th graders. After winning a big tournament at Lake Texoma, placing second at their home lake at Keystone and taking third in the state, they qualified for nationals.

"We met at school and just talked about fishing and stuff and decided we wanted to be partners so here we are now," said Drew.

Caden and Drew start high school in August and will be fishing in the high school division starting this fall.