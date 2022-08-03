Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 12:21 pm

By: News On 6

Police Respond After Semi Collides With Train In Coffeyville

The Coffeyville Police Department responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck and a train on Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the accident happened on South Walnut Street.

Officials are asking that drivers avoid the area while crews clear the scene.

According to Coffeyville Police, drivers can use West 14th Street, then head to South Walnut Street.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash.

Authorities say the semi driver was not injured.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.







