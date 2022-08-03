Former Cowboys Wrestler AJ Ferrari Charged With Sexual Battery

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 1:22 pm

By: News On 6

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday morning for former Oklahoma State wrestler A.J. Ferrari, who prosecutors charged with sexual battery.

The Payne County District Court processed the charge and Ferrari's bond is set at $25,000.

An unnamed woman accused Ferrari of sexual assault in July.

An attorney for Ferrari said "It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Oklahoma State, but he and the University mutually agreed a change was appropriate."

In mid-July, OSU wrestling coach John Smith announced that Ferrari was no longer part of the program. The university did not give a reason for his departure.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.