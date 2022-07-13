OSU Says Star Wrestler 'No Longer Part' Of Program

Wednesday, July 13th 2022, 5:15 pm

By: News On 6

A.J. Ferrari is no longer part of the Oklahoma State Cowboy Wrestling program, according to wrestling coach John Smith.

The university has not confirmed the reason for Ferrari's departure, but Stillwater police released a report Wednesday stating Ferrari is currently under investigation for a sexual assault that took place on July 2.

An attorney for Ferrari issued the following statement:

The allegations against AJ are false.

It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Oklahoma State, but he and the University mutually agreed a change was appropriate.

Ferrari was forced out of action last season after he was injured in a car accident. Prior to his injury, Ferrari was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country.

In 2021, Ferrari won the 197-pound national title as a true freshman at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships.