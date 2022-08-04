23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville

Thursday, August 4th 2022, 7:10 am

By: News On 6

Washington County Investigators Seek Help Finding Stabbing Suspect Last Seen In Bartlesville

Breaking News Update 8:30 a.m. 8/4/2022:

Collinsville police have arrested 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart, who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday in Washington County.

Authorities say the stabbing occurred near Highway 75 and West 3600 Road, jus south of Ramona.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday.

Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart.

According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos.

Taggart was last seen in Bartlesville, and may be headed to Texas.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart, call the sheriff's office at (918)-332-4000.