Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of 2 Failed Car Break-Ins

Thursday, August 4th 2022, 11:47 am

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man has been accused of attempting to break into the same car twice in one morning, the Tulsa Police Department says.

Investigators say that Andrew Thomas was arrested early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near 21st and Sheridan. They say that Thomas attempted to break into a car earlier that morning, doing damage to the door before leaving the area. Tulsa Police then responded to the same location a few hours later and found Thomas sitting in the same car.

Investigators say Thomas had a backpack containing bags of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, and was arrested for the burglary of the vehicle as well as possession of marijuana.