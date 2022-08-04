Part Of Highway 69 In Pryor Closed To Water Line Break

Thursday, August 4th 2022, 1:32 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6

Highway 69 North in Pryor was completely shut down on Northeast 2nd Street after a water line was struck, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials say repairs to the water line are complete but work to repair the road could take longer.

OHP Troopers posted on Facebook that "Northbound traffic is being diverted west on State Highway 20 toward Claremore. All southbound traffic is being diverted east on CR EW 450, south on NS 435 and west on SH 69A back to US 69."

Traffic is expected to open one way in each direction sometime Thursday night but full repairs for the street may take until next week.