Police: Missouri Fugitives Found Hiding Out In Tulsa Motel Room

Thursday, August 4th 2022, 10:30 pm

By: News On 6

Two Missouri fugitives were found hiding out in a Tulsa motel room on Thursday afternoon, TPD said.

Officers went to a motel near 82 E. Skelly Drive where they found Colby and Kayla Fitts. Colby's location was confirmed by an ankle monitor he had neglected to cut off, police said.

Colby jumped bond in Missouri after being charged with kidnapping, attempting to disarm a police officer and more, said police.

Colby was accompanied by Kayla who was also wanted in Missouri on a kidnapping charge, police said.

Both Colby and Kayla resisted officers' attempt to take them into custody at the motel, police said. Neither Colby or Kayla were injured in the process of getting them to exit the room, police said.

Both were booked at David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center as fugitives from justice, police said. Their resistance in the room earned them obstructing officers charges in Oklahoma, according to police.

This is a developing story.