Community Service Council Prepares For Annual 'Morning Toast' Fundraiser

Friday, August 5th 2022, 6:21 am

By: News On 6

The Community Service Council is getting ready for its second annual 'Morning Toast' fundraiser.

The networking event will take place on August 19th from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Vista at 21 event venue near Greenwood and Archer.

The Community Service Council operates 10 programs in Eastern Oklahoma, including programs for veterans groups and new mothers, as well as the 211 helpline.

Those who attend will have the chance to learn about Tulsa's population, changing demographics, income inequality and education barriers.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now and all the money raised goes to CSC.

