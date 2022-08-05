Tulsa Artist Opens Pop-Up Exhibit At Mother Road Market

Friday, August 5th 2022, 6:23 am

By: News On 6

A Tulsa artist has opened a pop-up exhibit at Mother Road Market.

Chris Mantle is known for his vibrant and iconic paintings, that often feature his signature bison.

Mantle is creating a Mother Road Market-themed bison, along with companion pieces that customers can purchase.

"I paint a lot of buffalo as a reminder for people to not eradicate or kill off an entire species, to gain a foothold on their ideas. So, I paint as a reminder to recycle, to reutilize the products that we have today, just as the Native Americans utilize the buffalo and all of its parts,"

said Mantle.

Mother Road Market says the exhibit allows visitors a glimpse into Mantle's creative process, and will be open for about a month.







