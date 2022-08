Friday, August 5th 2022, 7:14 am

By: News On 6

Head Of Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation Retiring After 42-Year Career In law Enforcement

The head of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is retiring after a 42-year career in law enforcement.

Ricky Adams told the online news outlet NonDoc that he's incredibly proud of his work, and feels like he's leaving the agency in its best shape ever.

His retirement will go into effect on December 1st.

The OSBI Commission will hire his replacement.