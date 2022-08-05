Friday, August 5th 2022, 6:03 pm

Tulsa Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Rapes, Attempted Rapes

A Tulsa County judge on Friday sentenced a serial rapist to life with the possibility of parole, after he pleaded guilty to raping one woman twice, and trying to rape two others.

Prosecutors said this was a rare string of especially heinous sexual assaults by a stranger, who prosecutors believe was targeting Hispanic women.

The judge told Brandon Bills on Friday this was the "most violence you could commit without taking someone's life."

His guilty plea to all charges means the three women will not have to testify in a trial, and Bills will go to prison with a life sentence.

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Brandon Bills raped or tried to rape three women he did not know in their homes last fall.

They were living in apartment complexes near 41st and 129th East Avenue.

Prosecutors said two of the women were sexually assaulted but were able to fight Bills off. Bills recorded himself raping the other woman twice on his phone.

Bills' defense attorney told the judge it was unfortunate there was video, and asked him to view the case as if it were “any other rape count that doesn’t have video.” Prosecutors played the video in court.

"What that highlights is how horrible and horrific these crimes are,” Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore said in an interview.

One woman's victim impact statement was read in court. In the statement, she said she wanted to use her voice, and let the court know that she's now always scared something bad will happen to her. She said she sleeps with the lights on, and her parents are in constant fear too.

Her statement said, "I want him to pay for what he did to me."

Investigators said they found notes in Bills' apartment saying things like, "cute Hispanic, lives alone," and said he had a Twitter search for "rape."

Elmore commends the bravery of the three women.

"Not only the bravery they showed in fighting him off, the bravery in asking for help. The bravery, for one of them, for attempting to shield her daughter from a similar fate, but the bravery in talking to police, the bravery in coming forward and testifying about a very personal, very gruesome, very graphic crime. It just shows tremendous strength,” Elmore said.

Bills was sentenced for 14 crimes Friday, including two counts of first-degree rape.

The defense argued his guilty plea showed he was taking responsibility for his actions.

His sentences will run concurrently, so he will be eligible for parole in about 38 years.