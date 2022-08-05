Crews Cleaning Up 42,000 Gallon Oil Spill Near Cushing

Friday, August 5th 2022, 6:17 pm

Cleanup is underway near Cushing, after a pipeline ruptured sending 1,000 barrels of crude oil into a nearby creek.

Holly Energy Partners said its Osage Pipeline ruptured about a month ago and released about 42,000 gallons of oil into Skull Creek, which feeds into the Cimarron River.

The company said its pipeline runs from Cushing to El Dorado, Kansas and crews noticed the leak on July 8.

About 1,000 barrels were released in the creek. Investigators from the Federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said nobody was hurt, and the failed part of the pipeline was sent to a lab to be analyzed.

The pipeline returned to service ten days later on July 18 with 20 percent less pressure.

The EPA said the spill, which spans a little more than a mile down the shore of Skull Creek, is being contained by booms and dams and citizens nearby shouldn’t be concerned.

Holly Energy Partners said it takes that recovery process seriously and wants to minimize any harm to the environment.

The EPA is continuing to work on cleanup along with the other agencies.

Payne County Emergency Management and Cushing Firefighters also helped with the response.