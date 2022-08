Saturday, August 6th 2022, 10:35 am

By: News On 6

The 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow is taking pace at the Claremore Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

There will be 120 booths featuring vintage home decorations, antiques, gifts, clothing and more.

The cost to get in is $5 at the door, kids ages 13 and under are free.