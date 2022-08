Saturday, August 6th 2022, 10:57 am

By: News On 6

More Than 100 Young Athletes Competing In Saint Francis Triathlon

More than 100 young athletes are getting ready to compete in a kids mini triathlon Saturday.

This is the first time the event will be held since the pandemic first began.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m.

Children ages 6 to 13 years old will be participating, and they have spent weeks training to prepare for today’s event.

Athletes will hit the pool first, then they will lace up their shoes for the cycling and running portions.

Organizers said the triathlon is to promote healthy habits in children.