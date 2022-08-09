Catoosa Public Schools Students Return To Class

Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 6:25 am

By: News On 6

Students at Catoosa Public Schools return to the classroom on Tuesday morning for the first day of school.

The school day officially begins at 8:15 a.m. for all students returning to the classroom.

The district’s school calendar is set up where students are not in the classroom on Fridays. Most of those Friday’s will be no-school days, others are sprinkled in as distance learning days.

The district has updated its COVID-19 protocols for the new school year.

On the guidance of state and local health officials, students are being asked to isolate for five days if testing positive for the virus. After that, it is recommended students wear a mask until the 10th day from the positive test.

Federal free lunch waivers have also expired for all schools this year. In Catoosa, breakfast is listed at $2.00 for all students. Lunch is $2.75 for kids in and below 5th grade and $3.25 for secondary students this year.

The district is also planning a couple of first day activities to welcome students back. The annual “senior sunrise” is scheduled to take place at 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the football field. Upperclassmen and some administration are also expected to welcome younger kids to the elementary school as they make their arrival.



