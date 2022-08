Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 9:00 pm

By: News On 6

Gov. Stitt Signs Law Banning Video Release Of Officer Deaths In Line Of Duty

Governor Stitt signed a bill into law that bans the release of any video showing the death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty.

The new law says the video can only be released if a court rules it should be.

State Senator John Haste sponsored this bill after the murder of Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in 2020.