Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 5:15 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Lawmakers React To FBI Search Of Former President Trump's Florida Estate

Governor Kevin Stitt and other state lawmakers are reacting to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's estate.

In a statement, Governor Stitt says he is concerned about the raid, calling it "unprecedented." Stitt said he was also concerned about the FBI and DOJ's lack of communication, and says the agencies have a "history of targeting political opponents."

Senator James Lankford said on Twitter, "this is completely unacceptable."

Lankford also said the DOJ and the FBI were becoming too politicized.