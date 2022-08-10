Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference & Trade Show Taking Place In Downtown Tulsa

Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 5:42 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference and Trade show is taking place at the Cox Business Convention Center in Downtown Tulsa.

The event is expected to draw around 3,000 vendors, visitors and guest speakers.

The event kicked off on Tuesday with the John Marley Golf Tournament to raise scholarship funds for those working in the gaming industry.

On Wednesday, conferences will start at 9:30 a.m. and run until 12 p.m., when the trade show floor will officially open.

Conference topics include sports betting, recent Supreme Court decisions, economic impact and more.