Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 4:45 pm

By: News On 6

Parents and Students across Oklahoma are getting ready to head back to the classroom. Several districts have already started school and others will return later this month. We want to make sure you're ready for the fall semester so we're inviting district leaders to go over their back-to-school plans. Bartlesville Public Schools superintendent Chuck McCauley joined News On 6 at 4 to go over his district's plans.