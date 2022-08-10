Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference Held At Cox Business Center

Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 6:00 pm

More than 3,000 are in Tulsa this week to attend the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference.

The purpose of the conference is to get up to date on the innovation and technology in the gaming industry.

"It's really showing what kind of vibrant industry we have here in Oklahoma," said chairman Matthew Morgan.

After 13 years in the business, artist D.G. Smalling is seeing his own artwork on a game.

He said this is the first native designed casino game and represents tribal members moving into development.

"Development of content, both in terms of art but also the math and science behind it," he said.

While the trade show floor is busy with the latest in gaming, sessions are being held for people to attend and learn about the industry throughout the country.

"We have stuff on marketing, learning new marketing techniques that people are seeing in other jurisdictions, we have outlooks on what we think the gaming industry will look like in the next several years," Morgan said.

Chairman Matthew Morgan said he's thrilled with the turnout for the conference and excited about where the industry is heading.

"Learn a lot of new information to Help us learn to grow, and how we're going to better serve the future," he said.