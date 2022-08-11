Tulsa Mother Paralyzed In Car Crash 4 Months After Having Baby

Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 10:12 pm

A Tulsa mom is sharing her story after she was paralyzed in a car crash. Her four-month-old baby was also in the car, but she didn't even get a scratch.

ShaQurra Miles said after the wreck, she's doing everything she can to heal so she can provide for her baby girl, A'marie.

Miles said it was her regular trip driving down the BA Expressway when she started having car issues.

“It stalled out. Like, I was just stuck on the highway," said Miles.

She tried to get over to the far-right lane but there was too much traffic.

Thinking quickly – she reached into the back seat and unbuckled her daughter's car seat.

“I unstrapped her car seat and boom," said Miles. A moment later, a truck hit Miles' car from behind.

According to the crash report, the car was going at least 60 miles per hour.

A'marie's car seat fell on the floorboard, protecting her from the impact. But Miles wasn't as lucky.

“At that moment, I just kept thinking maybe this is it. Maybe this is the end," said Miles.

But it wasn't. Miles spent the next month in the hospital with broken ribs, a collapsed lung and other injuries. She’s now a paraplegic.

“The doctors said I’ll never walk again. I’m only 20 years old," said Miles.

Simple tasks like getting a glass of water -- or just going outside is something she can't do alone.

She said some days are hard. She's having trouble getting to and from her doctor's appointments, because transportation is now a new barrier.

She doesn't have a disability van to transport herself, her mother who is her full-time caretaker, and her baby A'marie.

But she's fighting back because she’s got her life and, she said most importantly, her baby girl to take care of.

“I can only imagine looking down from heaven and having to watch my family suffer. But God. So, I just choose to have faith and never stop believing. Cuz I won’t. I will always believe," said Miles.

Miles said because she's disabled, she has new expenses.

She's been paying out-of-pocket for equipment she needs for her disabilities, but she said the costs have become a financial burden.

She's set up a GoFundMe and is asking for donations to help with medical bills and her move into a disability accessible home.

You can click here to access the GoFundMe to help with the family's expenses.