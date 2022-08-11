Greenwood Rising Launches Virtual Museum With App

Thursday, August 11th 2022, 5:13 pm

Greenwood Rising launched an app that will let people across the world experience the museum. The virtual museum is made possible through the Bloomberg Connects app.

Whether you live in Tulsa or in another country, you now have the ability to explore Greenwood Rising from the palm of your hand.

“Virtual users will have the ability to experience the history and legacy of Black Wall Street whether they are in Tulsa or Taiwan.”

As Greenwood Rising marks one year of being open, Greenwood Rising Board Chair Jessica Lowe-Betts said they are now offering a virtual version of the exhibits anyone in the world can access for free.

“This is our opportunity to finally tell our story,” Lowe-Betts said. “It’s not just about the Massacre and what happened, it’s also about the resilience of this community and the spirt of prosperity within this particular district.”

Greenwood Rising is one of dozens of museum from across the country now available in the Bloomberg Connects app. Those who helped create the app said they hope the virtual experience sparks curiosity.

“It’s really designed to make people want to come and see some of the things they will be looking at,” Kujanga Jackson said.

There are facts about Greenwood's history, exhibit walk-throughs, stories from survivors, and more. This all for people to learn what happened here in Tulsa more than a century ago.

"I’ve always said history needs to speak for itself, I want people to go into the app and see the content and its true history take it in and reflect,” Jackson said.

The app is free and is available for iPhone and android.