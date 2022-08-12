Thursday, August 11th 2022, 9:15 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For 2019 Death Of Motorcyclist

A Tulsa woman gets 10 years in prison for hitting and killing a motorcyclist three years ago.

Karen Gillespie pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and two other charges.

In April 2019, she turned in front of Ronnie Moss who was riding a motorcycle. Moss was in the hospital for 23 days before he died.

At first, Gillespie told police she didn't see Moss because he didn't have a headlight, but surveillance video showed that wasn't true.

Gillespie will serve her sentence concurrently with other sentences for selling and trafficking drugs.



