Friday, August 12th 2022, 8:59 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma State University To Build One Of The Biggest Super-Computers In The Country

Oklahoma State University is set to build one of the biggest super-computers in the country.

The university says it will use a grant from the National Science Foundation to build the computer in about a year. The supercomputer will have the processing power of hundreds of thousands of computers.

"You extract out that data and then you can say, 'okay this is the kind of knowledge that we need to apply to actions,'" said Dr. Pratul Agarwal, OSU Cyber-Infrastructure Research.

The computer will be used to gather and analyze data about agriculture, weather, medicine and more.