Friday, August 12th 2022

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Drillers have changed their name again to the Tulsa Noodlers.

It's just for a four-day stretch of home play against the Midland Rockhounds.

Driller host Alex Kossakoski joined the News On 6 team on Friday to talk about what fans can expect.